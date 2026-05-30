Morgan Wallen Topples Piano in Denver as Technical Difficulties Force Him To Go A Cappella for “Sand in My Boots”

Since releasing his debut studio album If I Know Me in 2018, Morgan Wallen hasn’t loosened his grip on country music audiences. Officially the highest-certified country artist of all time, the East Tennessee native continued his Still the Problem stadium tour into 2026, playing to sold-out crowds across the U.S. On Friday (May 29), Wallen, 33, walked out with Denver Broncos legend John Elway for the first of two shows at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Not everything went smoothly, however, as the night ended with a toppled piano.

Videos by American Songwriter

“R.I.P. Morgan Wallen’s Piano”

Morgan Wallen’s electrifying live shows are well known, and the CMA’s 2024 Entertainer of the Year’s performance of “Sand in My Boots” is a crowd favorite.

Typically, Wallen takes a seat behind the piano and accompanies himself on the nostalgic ballad, one of several chart-toppers from his 2021 sophomore LP Dangerous: the Double Album. It’s usually one of the night’s most intimate moments—if all goes according to plan.

According to multiple fan-posted videos sweeping social media, Wallen seemingly was experiencing issues hearing the piano in his ear monitors. While the crowd apparently had no problems hearing it, the “Whiskey Glasser” crooner eventually gave up. Rising to his feet, he finished the performance a cappella.

As he sang the last note, Wallen turned his back to the crowd, strode back toward the piano, and gave it a push, flipping the instrument onto its side.

“RIP Morgan Wallen’s piano,” remarked one TikTok user.

Morgan Wallen flips over his piano last night in Denver after issues with his ear monitors, forced to sing “Sand In My Boots” a cappella.



(🎥: @ evatoshkova / IG) pic.twitter.com/xT0N0jqgr6 — Country Chord (@CountryChord) May 30, 2026

Country Singer’s Onstage Antics Spark Mixed Online Reaction

As with most things Morgan Wallen does, the internet had plenty to say about the piano-flipping incident.

While some accused the 19-time Billboard Music Award winner of “throwing a tantrum,” others sympathized with his frustration.

“This is actually extremely valid he didn’t get too mad about it just showed a lil frustration cause im sure it’s really f—ing annoying as an artist to deal with s— like this,” wrote one X/Twitter user.

[RELATED: Gavin Adcock Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen’s Infamous Chair Incident With One Hilarious Onstage Prank]

Morgan Wallen takes the stage again in Denver on Saturday (May 30) with opening acts Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason. We’ll see how the piano fares tonight.

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM