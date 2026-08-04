Morgan Wallen Wraps His Stadium Tour After Donating $1 Million Worth of Instruments to Schools

Morgan Wallen did some good while on the road. The country singer recently wrapped his headline-making Still the Problem Tour, during which he gave back in a big way through his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Amid the tour, Wallen donated a portion of every ticket sold to his foundation, per a press release. The charity supports youth music and athletic programs and gives communities access to essentials in times of crisis.

Videos by American Songwriter

As a result of Wallen’s donations, his foundation was able to give over $1 million worth of instruments to 26 schools in need across U.S. touring cities.

Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was one such school. The educational institution received $40,000 in instruments from Wallen’s foundation.

“We are truly honored and excited to receive this generous donation of musical instruments from the Morgan Wallen Foundation,” Sonya Coleman, Sto-Rox School District Superintendent, said. “This gift will have a lasting impact on our students and our music program by providing access to high-quality instruments that will inspire creativity, enhance learning opportunities, and help our young musicians continue to grow both artistically and personally.”

“Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of giving back to communities and creating opportunities that will positively influence students for years to come,” she added.

What to Know About Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour

During Wallen’s trek, he sold out all 23 shows at 12 North American stadiums. Amid the run, Wallen became the first artist in history to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium. Additionally, he was the first artist to play a concert at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in 43 years.

As a result of the tour, fans took a renewed interest in Wallen’s 2024 LP, I’m the Problem. In fact, listeners catapulted it to the top spot on the Billboard 200, where it spent a 14th non-consecutive week leading the pack.’

His new music is getting attention too. Wallen’s latest release, “Been By Now,” debuted No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs and Digital Songs Sales charts. Additionally, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Wallen’s duet with Ella Langley, currently sits at No. 4 on the Hot 100.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024