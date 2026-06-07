Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”

Morgan Wallen is catching flak from fans online after the country megastar pulled out of a Pennsylvania show just hours before he was set to take the stage. The “I’m the Problem” singer cited “severe adverse weather conditions” when announcing the cancellation of Saturday’s (June 6) show at Pittsburgh’ Acrisure Stadium.

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The news arrived just one week after the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker’s viral piano-flipping incident in Denver. Immediately, fans took to social media to express their outrage. Some even shared photos of clear evening skies over Pittsburgh. This led some to speculate on other reasons that Wallen may have backed out of the performance.

With the rumor mill swirling, the country star himself took to social media on Saturday evening to address them head-on.

Morgan Wallen Shouts Out “True Fans” in Online Rebuttal

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, Morgan Wallen explained that he made the decision based on his team’s consultation with Pittsburgh-area officials.

“That was the information I had in the moment, and I trusted my team,” said the 33-year-old hitmaker.

While all appeared calm in the Steel City on Saturday evening, multiple news outlet reported thousands without power across Western Pennsylvania on Sunday morning due to the previous night’s “high winds and intense storms.”

Update on Morgan Wallen Pittsburgh:



It’s currently 8:38pm. The concert was cancelled out of “concern for fans due to inclement weather”



Pictured below is a photo I just took of where I should be listening to Ella Langley.



Did Morgan Wallen cancel on purpose? Hungover? pic.twitter.com/XU9GqPI9p5 — Adio (@Adiofreak) June 7, 2026

“I understand that that wind, whatever else, hasn’t gotten to Pittsburgh yet,” Wallen continued. “I know it has to some of Pennsylvania, so my heart goes out to all those affected by it.”

He explained that the venue’s large stage, coupled with high winds, could have proven fatal to those in the vicinity. “So I did the best I could with the information that I had in that moment,” Wallen said.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Addresses His Piano Throwing Meltdown in New TikTok: “Can’t You Tell I’m Distraught?”]

He then took aim at social media speculation that a hangover was the real reason behind Saturday’s cancellation.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” Wallen concluded. “I think my true fans know that that’s not how I operate in general, but I had to say it. Y’all take care.”

Morgan Wallen is currently in the midst of his blockbuster Still the Problem Tour. He next heads to Chicago on June 19 for the first of two shows at Soldier Field.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024