Dolly Parton’s Family Shares New Details About Her Intimate Nashville Farewell: Funeral, Memorial Service Updates

Dolly Parton’s family has announced a small, intimate Nashville funeral following her death at age 80 on August 25, 2026. No public service has been announced yet for fans to grieve this monumental loss further.

Dolly Parton’s Nashville Memorial Service

Mirroring the way she maintained her private life despite superstardom, Parton’s funeral will be kept to immediate family only. Those closest to her have asked that fans celebrate her legacy by donating to the causes she worked hard to bolster throughout her legendary career.

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“Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com” the statement read. “In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com.”

Parton will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Carl Dean, in Nashville. Dean passed in March of 2025 at the age of 82. Woodlawn Memorial Park, where Dean is buried, is also the final resting place of many country legends, including Porter Wagoner, George Jones, and Tammy Wynette.

Dolly Parton’s Final Message

Parton’s death came just four days after the legend gave a health update, wherein she explained she had “so many things to achieve…I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

Her death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, which was a request Parton had for her passing. He took to Instagram to say, “Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

“Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy,” the touching statement continued. “He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because, after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserved to be comfortable and to rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly.”

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA)