Guns N’ Roses and Johnny Depp Deliver Huge Surprises During Aerosmith Hollywood Bowl Concert

Coming as a shock to fans, in 2024, Aerosmith announced their retirement from traditional touring. The announcement came as the group canceled the remainder of the Peace Out tour. The decision was made after Steven Tyler suffered a severe vocal cord injury. Although the rocker focused on his recovery, it appeared to be the end of the road for Aerosmith. But now, two years later, Aerosmith wasn’t just back on stage – the band was sharing the spotlight with Guns N’ Roses and Johnny Depp.

Kicking off the Halloween weekend a little early, Aerosmith entertained thousands of fans at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. A historic venue in the area, the band believed it was the best stage for their return. And with it being deemed Aerosmith + Friends, the night was packed with a few surprises. For starters, Guns N’ Roses. While preparing to travel to Asia and Australia in the next few weeks, the legendary group found time to cover a few hit songs from Aerosmith.

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Guns N’ Roses tocando “Last Child”, um dos covers do Aerosmith que a banda apresentou na primeira noite do “California Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends”



🎥 mayaratheresa pic.twitter.com/ItEEoTdhsc — Guns N’ Roses News (@gnrnewsbrasil) October 30, 2026

For fans in attendance, they expected appearances from Slash and Duff McKagan, but getting the entire lineup was a treat. And during their time, the band covered “Nobody’s Fault,” “Last Child,” and “Seasons of Wither.” Honoring Aerosmith the best way they knew how, Guns N’ Roses wasn’t about to leave without a few hits of their own. They also performed “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Paradise City.”

[RELATED: Remember When Carrie Underwood Sang on an Aerosmith Song in 2012?]

Johnny Depp’s Legacy With Aerosmith And Guns N’ Roses

Depp had a unique connection to Aerosmith. Although a fan of the legendary group, he got to share the stage with Joe Perry way before the Hollywood Bowl concert. When forming the supergroup Hollywood Vampires in 2012, Depp joined forces with Perry and Alice Cooper. If that wasn’t enough, Depp also added his name to the legacy of Guns N’ Roses as McKagan was a touring member at one time.

BREAKING: Johnny Depp attended the star-studded Aerosmith Concert event on Thursday October 29th at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Ca.



Johnny Depp was called on stage to play guitar on one of the final 2 songs of the evening by his Hollywood Vampires bandmate, Joe Perry.… — DEPP CRAVE (@deppcrave) October 30, 2026

The future remains uncertain for now. While Aerosmith once announced their retirement from touring, it seemed that the band couldn’t stay away from the stage. Add that with a historic concert at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Depp, and the pair offered fans a teaser of what the future might hold with “Train Kept A-Rollin.”

For now, Aerosmith hadn’t announced what came next. But after injuries, canceled shows, and a retirement announcement, simply seeing the band back together onstage was enough. Anything after that would just be a bonus.



(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)