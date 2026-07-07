How Scandal Came up With One of the 80s’ Best Kiss-off Anthems

When John McEnroe, legendary tennis player and current commentator, once mentioned the song “Goodbye To You” by Scandal as a reference to a player on their way out of a tournament, the name drop was somewhat understandable. McEnroe has been married to Patti Smyth, Scandal’s lead singer, since 1997.

Then again, family ties need not be involved to invoke this brilliant kiss-off track from 1982. It captured a band at the start of a career that, as it turned out, wouldn’t last very long.

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Creating A Scandal

“Goodbye To You” is one of those 80s songs that feels like it was a much bigger hit than it actually turned out to be. That’s partly because it’s enjoyed a long shelf life, showing up in various pop culture locations over the years.

But when you look at the actual results, you’ll note that the song only made it to No. 65 on the pop charts. The good news for Scandal at the time was that a low-budget performance video caught fire at MTV, putting the band on the map at the time, even if radio didn’t notice.

The band formed in 1981. Guitarist Zach Smith was the linchpin, eventually joined by fellow guitarist Keith Mack, bassist Ivan Elias, drummer Frankie LaRocka, and, of course, Patti Smyth. Smith wrote “Goodbye To You”. When the band laid down the track for their self-titled debut EP in 1982, they received help from a big name.

Leading to “Goodbye”

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Before forming Scandal, Zach Smith played in a covers band in New York City with Paul Shaffer, future bandleader for David Letterman. When Scandal recorded “Goodbye To You”, Shaffer played the thrilling synthesizer solo, paying homage in the process to the keyboards on the Del Shannon classic “Runaway”.

“Goodbye To You” also succeeded because it managed to nod to several different genres. The guitars gave rock energy, while the synth flourishes beckoned to New Wave. Punk even briefly rears its head when you consider the song’s restless forward momentum.

By the time Scandal scored a Top 10 hit with “The Warrior” in 1984, they were falling apart. Patti Smyth and Zach Smith were no longer seeing eye to eye. Record execs were also eager to see Smyth move into the solo artist realm. They even started putting her name in the title of the band (Patty Smyth And Scandal) towards the end of their run, which came barely two years after “Goodbye To You” first charmed audiences.

Behind the Lyrics of “Goodbye To You”

“Goodbye To You” begins with the narrator looking back at better times. “Those times I waited for you seemed so long ago,” Smyth sings. “I wanted you far too much to ever let you go.” But still, she’s moving on: “It’s such a pity to say/Goodbye to you.”

In the second verse, we start to hear the reasons for her departure. “These last few weeks of holding on,” Smyth muses. “The days are dull, the nights are long.” The middle eight puts a finer point on why she had to cut loose. “And my heart, and my heart, and my heart can’t stand the strain,” Smyth moans. “And my love, and my love, and my love won’t stand the strain.”

The lyrics might convey desperation and hurt. But whenever Smyth shifts into the chorus, the song sounds exultant. “Goodbye To You” provides the kind of catharsis to which all songs like it aspire. And the lyrics proved somewhat ironic, considering Scandal was soon bidding each other professional farewells.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)