How to Watch the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Broadcast Date and Streaming Details

On Saturday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will honor another class of inductees that includes Iron Maiden, Oasis, Phil Collins, Queen Latifah, Gram Parsons, Sade, Billy Idol, and several others. With gaining entrance to the Rock Hall taking a lifetime of dedication and talent, the ceremony was often one of the biggest nights of a singer’s career. And for those fans who wanted to celebrate alongside their favorite inductees, here are all the details about when and where to watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Although the Rock Hall ceremony will take place on Saturday, fans will have to wait a few weeks before they can celebrate. Recorded at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony won’t broadcast until December 8, 2026. Airing on ABC, the Rock Hall wanted to make sure every fan had a chance to take part in the historic night. For those who might miss the original broadcast, it will be available to stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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While not the news fans wanted to hear, it got worse for those who hoped to see acts like Oasis and Iron Maiden. Both groups announced they would not be attending the Rock Hall induction. For Iron Maiden, the decision was easy, as they planned to entertain thousands of fans during the Australian leg of their tour. As for Oasis, Liam and Noel Gallagher expressed their opinions on the organization in the past.

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The Full List OF 2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

With Iron Maiden and Oasis skipping, it seemed to be the theme of the 2026 Rock Hall. Sade also announced it would not be attending. Releasing a statement, she wrote, “Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is both a gift and a timely reminder to give thanks, not only to those who voted for us but also every single person who lets our music into their lives.”

Looking at the Rock Hall, the inductees were placed in three categories:

Performer Category

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

In a category of his own, the special Ahmet Ertegun Award will be presented to Ed Sullivan for his groundbreaking contributions to television and music. And for helping introduce generations to some of the biggest names in rock and roll.

Don’t miss the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, airing December 8 on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)