Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 To Be Revealed Tonight on ‘American Idol’: Who’s in the Running?

Although the main goal of American Idol is to discover the next big star, the show has made each phase of the competition different. Instead of watching the singers perform songs week after week, the producers introduced themes like Disney Night, Judges’ Song Contest, and Song of Faith. While each theme brought its own set of challenges, nothing compared to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame episode. Not only having to cover a song from a Rock Hall member, but American Idol will reveal the class of 2026.

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Having released the list of nominees, fans spent the last few weeks voting on their favorites. While the decision ultimately goes to the Rock Hall committee, the voting allowed fans to have a voice in the conversation. But now, with the voting over, the 2026 induction class will be announced as the Top 11 take the stage for a historic night in music.

While some have criticized the Rock Hall for including artists outside of traditional rock and roll, the organization has long defended its broader definition of the genre. According to the organization, “The selection criteria includes an artist’s impact on music culture, influence on other musicians that have followed, as well as the scope and longevity of their career and body of work.” All an artist or group had to do to become eligible was wait 25 years after their first commercial recording.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Names Top 11 Finalists After Judges’ Song Contest Performances]

Who Could Enter The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame On ‘American Idol’

While the debate continues, tonight’s episode of American Idol will show the contestants the endless possibilities that await them if they win the competition. As for the singers who made the nomination list – starting with first-time nominees:

Jeff Buckley Melissa Etheridge Lauryn Hill INXS New Edition P!NK Shakira Luther Vandross Wu-Tang Clan

Those hitmakers who found themselves on the list before included The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, and Phil Collins. While Collins is already in the Rock Hall thanks to Genesis, this marked his first nomination as a solo artist.

With the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 set to be revealed, it promises to be one of the most talked-about nights of the season. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC/Disney+ and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)