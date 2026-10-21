How to Watch Tonight’s Star-Studded Dolly Parton Tribute Featuring Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, and More

Tonight, the Country Music Association will celebrate not just a voice but a person who entertained, inspired, and comforted millions of fans all over the world. On August 25, the entertainment industry mourned the passing of Dolly Parton. Over the weeks that followed her death, fans filled social media, Dollywood, and even her residence with messages, pictures, and flowers. Showing just how much of an icon Dolly was and will always be, the CMAs called on a star-studded list of performers to help celebrate her life and career. And making sure you don’t miss a single second, here are all the details.

Kicking off tonight, the CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton promoted some of the biggest names in the industry. Just a few of the stars expected to perform throughout the two-hour event included Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley, and her close friend, Reba McEntire.

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That was just the start as Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, Lukas Nelson, Ashley McBryde, Amy Grant, and more added their names to the list. Broadcast from Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, the event will also showcase an ensemble of students performing a selection of Dolly’s classics.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Earns 82 Global Sales Certifications Across 14 Countries]

Where, When, And How To Celebrate Dolly Parton

As for when and where to watch, the Celebration of Dolly Parton will start at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC. For those without cable, Disney+ will also stream the ceremony for paid subscribers. And for those who might not have time, the broadcast will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

With more than one way to watch, there was even an option not to stay at home. For fans close to Belmont University, they could purchase tickets to the celebration through the venue’s website. Starting at just $95, the venue listed the special event as “Almost Gone.” And with the show kicking off in just a few hours, that “Almost Gone” was most likely “Sold Out.”

No matter if fans had a ticket or not, there were more than enough ways to pay tribute to the Queen of Country Music. But for those lucky ticket holders, they did more than honor Dolly, as a portion of the proceeds went to fund her Imagination Library.

Dolly might have spent decades under the spotlight, but she never stopped using that spotlight to help others. And on a night dedicated entirely to her, the greatest tribute wasn’t a performance at all, but making sure her generosity lived on.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)