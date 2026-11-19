After decades in country music and hits like “Cadillac Style,” Sammy Kershaw never expected the CMA Awards to leave him off the guest list. Excited to walk the red carpet with his wife, Kershaw quickly learned he never received an invite. He expressed his disbelief on social media. And it didn’t take long before fans and even fellow country singers took a stand against the Country Music Association. Thankfully, the CMA Awards corrected the mistake, and Kershaw made his grand entrance. But taking a moment to look back at the entire ordeal, he was grateful for the support he received from stars like Riley Green.

By the time Green started to explore a career in country music, Kershaw had already charted more than two dozen songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Although he knew his impact on the genre, he never expected singers like Green to challenge the CMA Awards on his behalf. “[He] was the first one to come to my, for lack of a better word, rescue.”

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That was just the start. As Kershaw’s story circulated on social media, the CMA Awards found themselves at odds with other top names like Jake Owen and Carly Pearce. And for Green, he insisted, “If you haven’t earned the right to be there then nobody has… disappointing to say the least.”

[RELATED: After Defending Sammy Kershaw Amid CMA Awards Dispute, Riley Green Pays Tribute With a 1992 Country Classic]

Sammy Kershaw Believes He’s Just an “Old Guy”

With the celebration kicking off on Wednesday, the CMA Awards and Kershaw were able to put the controversy behind them. Kershaw even received one of the best seats in the house during the awards. But still, he told People that watching the younger generation of country singers come to his defense wasn’t something he imagined. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m thinking, ‘Man, I’m just an old guy. Here’s these young ones coming in, and they’re behind me.”

Kershaw might view himself as the “old guy” of country music, but for Green, Pearce, and many others, he was a voice that not only entertained but inspired. And it was that reason they were more than willing to give up their seats for the hitmaker.

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While the issue was settled before the first award was handed out, Kershaw admitted, “It worked out great, but I didn’t mean to hurt anybody by putting [out] that post. I just… got my heart broke [is] what happened.”

For Kershaw, the controversy was never about demanding special treatment or taking someone else’s place. He simply wanted to celebrate the music he had spent decades helping shape. And while the initial rejection might have broken his heart, the overwhelming support proved that he would always have a seat in country music.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)