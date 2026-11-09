Pam Tillis Delivers a Powerful Reminder Amid Sammy Kershaw’s CMA Awards Dispute: “A Legacy Doesn’t Keep Itself”

With the CMA Awards right around the corner, Sammy Kershaw found himself with a unique opportunity to attend. Although he spent decades in music, he often found his touring schedule didn’t give him a great deal of time to celebrate. But in 2026, he had the time. Excited to walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards with his wife, Kershaw was shocked when his request was supposedly denied. That was more than enough to cause stars like Pam Tillis to speak out, not just about the organization but the entire industry.

Like Kershaw, Tillis left her mark on country music when she released “Maybe It Was Memphis” and “Shake the Sugar Tree.” Having more than enough experience, she offered a somewhat different take on the ordeal. “Let’s talk about today’s drama in country music: Sammy Kershaw and the CMAs. I’m not going to single out the CMA, because this happens all the time in our business. It’s the nature of our industry that the rising stars get the spotlight, just as we did at one point.”

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As Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Luke Combs dominated the genre and spotlight, Tillis believed that over time, a legacy could die. “Somebody has to stand up and say, ‘This artist mattered. They made a contribution.’ I’ve done that for Daddy most of my life.” Sadly, according to Tillis, it was a common practice to be overlooked as the years went on. “We just keep on doing our thing. As an artist who is a lifetime CMA member, Sammy just spoke out.”

[RELATED: Another Country Star Opts to Skip 2026 CMA Awards After Being Denied Red Carpet Access Like Sammy Kershaw]

The CMA Awards Still Silent On Sammy Kershaw Incident

While common practice, Tillis admitted that the seasoned artists could act as a bridge between the past and present. She noted how fans were still hungry for that classic sound. “Legacy artists who want to show up can be the bridge between where this music came from and where it’s going.”

So far, the CMA Awards have remained silent on the decision to deny Kershaw red carpet access. However, with Tillis, Travis Tritt, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan, and Terri Clark all speaking out in his defense, it remains to be seen whether the growing conversation will prompt the organization to reconsider.

And to close her statement, Tillis looked back at her own father, Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis. “Whether it’s radio, a marquee or the red carpet, don’t shut them out. And thank you to the young artists who show respect and let us know we’ve inspired them. Daddy got to hear some of that before he left us, and I can tell you it meant the world to him.”



(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)