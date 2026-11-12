Clay Walker Praises “Dear Friend” Sammy Hershaw for “Standing Up for Himself” Amid CMA Controversy

Clay Walker is supporting his pal. After Sammy Kershaw revealed that his request to walk the red carpet at the upcoming CMA Awards was denied, he received a huge amount of support from the country music community.

Walker added himself to that growing list during an appearance on Taste of Country Nights.

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“This is an industry, and Sammy is a dear friend. He’s a legend,” Walker said. “I respect him standing up for himself.”

Walker went on to speak about the business part of the music business, stating, “We are products. Artists are products in the eyes of the industry, meaning the eyes of the record labels, the CMAs, everything.”

However, Walker said that what matters to him and his peers is how the fans perceive them.

“I can tell you right now, my fans adore me as much as they ever did,” he said. “I’m sure it’s the same way for Sammy and most of those artists that were trailblazers in the ’90s.”

“Do I think we deserve respect? Absolutely,” Walker added. “Do I understand the CMAs’ perspective of it, too, and the record labels who spend all the money promoting artists? They want their artists in there, and they want them to have the limelight. It’s really a catch-22.”

What to Know About Sammy Kershaw’s Drama With the CMA

The interview came shortly after the Country Music Association released a statement in which they insisted that their mission is “to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of country music.”

“We are committed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome and at home here,” the statement added. “To that point, we are in touch with Sammy Kershaw’s team and look forward to continuing that conversation.”

Days later, Kershaw issued a response of his own. In that statement, he revealed that the CMA “acknowledged how this situation was handled and extended a sincere, heartfelt apology.”

Kershaw said he accepted the CMA’s apology and was excited to walk the red carpet with his wife.



“Do I respect Sammy? Absolutely,” Walker said. “Am I proud that he stood up for himself and he’s going to walk that carpet with his beautiful wife? He deserves it.”

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