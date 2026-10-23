Is ‘SNL’ New This Week (October 24, 2026)? Next Episode, Host, Musical Guest, and Upcoming Schedule

The week has come and gone. And while the weekend will be packed with football, at 11:30 p.m., the cameras will turn to Saturday Night Live. Kicking off season 52 just a few weeks ago, the show already made headlines thanks to Lorne Michaels welcoming Shane Gillis back for another shot at hosting. But with a new Saturday here, fans want to know – is there a new episode of SNL airing this Saturday, October 24?

Last week, fans were disappointed to learn that the cast of SNL had decided to take a break. Not wanting to leave fans without a show, SNL aired the season premiere with Jalen Brunson as host and KATSEYE as the musical guest. But what about tonight? Sadly, there will not be a new episode airing this Saturday. Instead, the show will revert to a previous episode, as it did last week.

Videos by American Songwriter

So which episode of SNL will air this week? The producers will highlight the comedic range of Dakota Johnson. Hosting the second episode of the season, the actress brought more than Turnstile as the musical guest. With her birthday the day after she hosted SNL, Johnson shared both her excitement and the highs and lows of the dating world. But she wasn’t alone when it came to her monologue as a global icon decided to stop by to give some moral support.

Play video

[RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Freaks Out Over Jack White’s Message in ‘SNL’ Dressing Room]

Dakota Johnson Welcomes Global Icon To ‘Saturday Night Live’

While Turnstile was the musical guest of the evening, Johnson also welcomed none other than Taylor Swift to the famed Studio 8H during her opening monologue. A birthday present for the ages, Swift advised fans at home and in the audience that she was not Johnson’s therapist when it came to her dating life.

Fans seemed to enjoy the surprise visit from Swift as one comment read, “I always liked that Taylor Swift reminds us that she’s got a sense of humor.” Another person added, “Yes yes yes!!!! I love that Taylor was there. happy birthday Dakota.”

What did *YOU* think of the Dakota Johnson SNL? — the legendary “SNL in Review” experience (@SNLinReview) October 4, 2026

But not every fan was calling it the show of the season. Looking at the latest voting reports on Johnson’s SNL episode, 34 percent of fans claimed the show “coulda been better.” Ranking it a “C,” the episode might not have been a favorite among fans, but Johnson still had a few memorable moments throughout the night.

Don’t miss Saturday Night Live on October 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For those unable to watch on cable, the episode will also stream live on Peacock. And for fans waiting for a new episode, SNL will return on October 31 with Inde Navarrette hosting and Gracie Abrams as the musical guest.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)