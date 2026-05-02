Olivia Rodrigo Freaks Out Over Jack White’s Message in ‘SNL’ Dressing Room

When getting the call from SNL to host, Olivia Rodrigo jumped at the chance. But at the same time, hosting SNL comes with a great deal of pressure since millions of fans tune in each Saturday. Wanting to add more stress to the schedule, it seems that Rodrigo will do more than host, as she will also be the musical guest for the evening. Pulling double duty on SNL this weekend, the singer revealed that Jack White left her a message in her dressing room.

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Just ahead of her return on SNL, Rodrigo stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her upcoming album, her new song “Drop Dead”, and how White left her a small gift in her dressing room. Sharing the footage of her searching the dressing room, Rodrigo looked all over, including the ceiling tiles. But the note was secretly hiding in a corner.

Eventually locating the note, Rodrigo revealed that the note read, “Kill it, kid.” Although only three words, it was more than enough to give the singer the confidence boost she needed. “I love Jack White. He’s like my hero. He’s the coolest guy ever. Wonderful person. Always stands up for what’s right.”

[RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Pays for Her Entire Crew To See Therapists While on Tour: “I Have Never Had Anything Like That”]

The Show That Inspired Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album

Calling the note signed by White her “Good luck charm”, Rodrigo also discussed her upcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Explaining her inspiration behind the album, she insisted it came while watching her favorite show, Sex and the City.

Admitting that she has watched every episode of the show at least “three times”, Rodrigo recalled a moment when characters Miranda and Steve decided to get back together. “I remember watching that and being like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to write a song about this!’”

While the series ended in 2004, Rodrigo keeps it close by. “It’s my favorite show. I love Sex and the City.”

Preparing for her appearance on SNL, an upcoming album, and The Unraveled Tour, Rodrigo is quickly turning 2026 into one of the biggest years of her career. Don’t miss Rodrigo on SNL, airing live on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF)