Did Taylor Swift Ever Compete, Perform, or Judge on ‘American Idol’?

According to reports, Taylor Swift has a net worth of more than $2 billion. And that wealth comes from her stunning career in the music industry. No matter the milestone or achievement, Swift has completely shattered the charts, dominating the entire industry, and solidified herself as nothing short of an icon. But where did it all start? While the singer has often shared her inspiration and story, some believed that Swift got her start on American Idol. Although true Swifties know every detail of the singer’s life, has Swift ever been part of the show?

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For one fan of American Idol, they distinctly remember watching Swift compete during one of the early seasons. Posting it online to see what others might think – most believed the person was confusing her with another contestant, like Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood. While it is easy to confirm that Swift never competed – what about a special appearance or a seat with the judges?

Again, American Idol is excited to celebrate her career on a special “Taylor Swift Night”, but the hitmaker has never made a guest appearance on the show. Although many contestants have covered her songs in the past, Swift has remained missing from the show’s history. Back when Katy Perry decided to leave, rumors suggested that producers tried to get Swift to take over as a judge. But it ultimately went to Underwood.

[RELATED: Will Taylor Swift Appear in Person for ‘American Idol’ Season 24’s “Taylor Swift Night”?]

The One Singing Competition That Featured Taylor Swift

Although Swift never appeared on American Idol, another singing competition caught her attention. During season 7 and season 17 of The Voice, Swift shocked fans by being a guest advisor and mentor. That wasn’t all, as she also took the stage to perform her hit song “Me!”

It should come as no surprise that Swift’s “Me” performance on The Voice became one of the most-viewed songs on the show. Shared over six years ago, it currently sits at 13 million views. Fans who happened to be in attendance received another special surprise when Brendon Urie from Panic at the Disco joined her on stage.

Released on the album Lover, Swift and Urie watched it peak at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. Able to take that same chemistry in the recording studio to the stage on The Voice, Swift proved not just her mastery of singing and songwriting – but also showmanship.

Still, while Swift has never judged, competed, or performed on American Idol, there is almost a first. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)