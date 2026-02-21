When Does ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return? Is It New Tonight? Upcoming Host & Musical Guest Revealed

Over the last few weeks, fans have anxiously waited for Saturday Night Live to return. The last new episode to air was back in January, when Alexander Skarsgård hosted and Cardi B was the musical guest. But again, since that moment, the famed Studio 8H has been vacant. And with the weekend finally here, fans once again want to know if there is a new episode of SNL airing tonight. While hopeful, here are all the details surrounding tonight’s episode and if it is new.

Sadly, the silence from Studio 8H continues as there is no new episode of SNL tonight. While not the news fans wanted to hear, there is a reasonable explanation for the show taking a three-week hiatus. Thankfully, it has nothing to do with ratings and everything to do with the 2026 Winter Olympics.

With NBC airing both SNL and the Winter Olympics, the network needed to realign its schedule to offer adequate coverage of the games. Showcasing Team USA dominating in hockey, alpine skiing, snowboarding, figure skating, and curling, the current standings have the United States in 3rd place with a total of 25 medals. Coming in second in Italy with 26. And holding the top spot in Norway with 34.

When Does ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return?

But what about SNL? On Sunday, February 22, the Winter Olympics will conclude with NBC reverting to its usual programming. That means that Lorne Michaels and the rest of the cast will return for a new episode on February 28.

While having to wait another week for a new episode, SNL went ahead and promoted the host and musical guest for the evening. Taking over hosting duties will be actor Connor Storrie. Starring in films like Riley and Joker: Folie a Deux, the actor landed his breakout role in the hit series Heated Rivalry.

For those who happened to watch the Winter Olympics, they might have noticed Storrie as he was one of the torchbearers in Italy. From the opening ceremonies to SNL, the actor seems to be having a major career moment.

Taking the stage alongside Storrie on SNL will be Mumford & Sons. With timing everything, the group found the perfect time to return to Studio 8H. Having performed on SNL before, their return will come only a week after Mumford & Sons released their latest album, Prizefighter.

With the long wait nearly over, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing next Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)