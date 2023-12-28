Hit Songwriter Jimmy Robbins on His Creative Process and Connecting With Listeners: “Real Stories Are So Important”

Over the past decade, Jimmy Robbins has become one of Nashville’s most accomplished modern songwriters and producers. The talented North Carolina native has helped craft dozens of hit songs for artists in country, pop, and beyond, including 11 No. 1 hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

During an interview from the 2023 ASCAP Awards red carpet, Robbins told American Songwriter about how his creative approach has changed since the beginning of his career.

“I would say it has shifted a lot,” Robbins replied. “I’m a producer and a songwriter, and there were years, especially when I was first coming up, where a cool demo would get a bad song recorded. I think we’re at a state in Nashville, which I’m thrilled to be at, where it’s the opposite.”

“Now where they’re asking us to do guitar vocals and get back to the narrative nature of songwriting,” he continued. “And I think you can hear it in what’s been on the radio, but definitely in what’s going to be on the radio in the next year or two. The things that are being recorded are just songs with meaty lyrics and interesting narratives. So yes, I’ve pivoted along with all those things.”

Robbins attended the awards ceremony as an honoree recognized by ASCAP for his songwriting contributions to Brett Young‘s Top 10 hit “You Didn’t.” The track, which Robbins co-wrote with Young, Jon Nite, and Ashley Gorley, took that peak position in March 2023—69 weeks after it first appeared on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

[RELATED: 5 American Songwriters Who Revolutionized the Art of Storytelling]

The bittersweet breakup song’s slow but steady rise to success was likely a result of the long-term support of dedicated listeners. For Robbins, who helped pen heartfelt tracks like Maren Morris‘ “The Bones” and “We Were Us” for Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban, tapping into those kinds of raw and relatable moments is an essential part of his process.

“I think real stories are so important,” he explained. “I can write a song about anything. But if there’s truth in it, then those are inevitably the ones that end up connecting. And that doesn’t mean it has to be a serious song. A fun song can be true, but as long as you’re coming from a place where it means something to somebody, it’s going to be a better song.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images