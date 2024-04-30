Deep Purple Debuts “Portable Door,” Lead Single from Upcoming Album, ‘=1’; Watch Music Video for New Tune

Deep Purple has debuted the lead single from its forthcoming studio album, =1, a prog-influenced rock tune titled “Portable Door.”

The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. Fans who pre-order digital versions of the album also will receive a free download of the track.

In addition, an accompanying music video for “Portable Door” has premiered at Deep Purple’s official YouTube channel.

The clip features Deep Purple performing the song in front of a screen where animated elements from the album’s artwork are projected. They include mysterious mathematical equations and swirling celestial bodies.

“Portable Door” seems to be sung from the perspective of a man who is becoming annoyed by comments being made by someone whose opinions he finds hard to digest.

“My eyes glaze at whatever you say / But I’m listening, do tell me more,” frontman Ian Gillan sings in the chorus. “It goes under the bridge, right over my head / And out through my portable door.”

Among the main highlights of the track is an inspired keyboard solo by Don Airey.

“Portable Door” is the first new song Deep Purple has released since guitarist Simon McBride joined the band. McBride replaced longtime guitarist Steve Morse, who left the group in 2022 to focus on family issues.

In a new interview, McBride discussed the musical direction and approach Deep Purple took in making =1.

“The new album will reflect what the five of us create in the rehearsal room,” he said. “Many of the songs, like ‘Portable Door’, were written in the first sessions and literally came together in 5 or 10 minutes. It all was so easy and natural.”

Gillan added, “Throughout Deep Purple’s history, our best songs have always been those that were written in no time at all. We’ve played what felt good and developed songs as we have always done.”

More Details About =1

=1 is a 13-track collection that was produced by Deep Purple’s longtime studio collaborator Bob Ezrin. The album, which is due out on July 19, will be available in multiple formats and configurations. They include a standard CD, a cassette, a CD/DVD digipak, two-LP collections pressed on black and limited-edition purple vinyl, a limited-edition two-LP picture disc, and a deluxe box set.

The box set is available exclusively at Deep Purple’s online store. It features a two-LP 180-gram vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve, a 12-page booklet, the CD/DVD digipak, three 10-inch vinyl EPs featuring live recordings from the band’s 2022 tour. The package also includes a T-shirt, two guitar picks, an art print, and a lanyard.

The DVD boasts a 60-minute documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Deep Purple’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Deep Purple is launching a North American tour this summer celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic song “Smoke on the Water.” The trek, which also features Yes, kicks off August 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and is plotted out through a September 8 show in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Deep Purple’s next concert is scheduled for May 1 in Singapore. The band then will launch a European trek that runs from mid-June to early August. After the North American tour, the group will head back to Europe for more shows in October and November.

Tickets to Deep Purple’s 2024 concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

