Kool & The Gang’s Last Top 40 Hit Marked the End of a Specific Era of the Band

As trends came and went in the R&B world in the 70s and 80s, Kool & The Gang showed the ability to navigate it all and stay popular. If anything, they only improved their crossover strategies as the years passed.

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But all runs have to come to an end. For this band, their last Top 40 hit in the US also marked the last hurrah for a particular version of the group.

“Boogie” Boost

They became so synonymous with chart success that it’s easy to forget that Kool & The Gang struggled for the first several years of their career. The group emerged from the musical partnership of brothers Robert “Kool” Bell and Ronald Bell (who later went by the name Khalis Bayyan).

Their first three albums did little on the mainstream music scene. But the band, which generally carried several horn players in its lineup to beef up their sound, found its footing within the funk scene in the first half of the 70s. From their 1973 album Wild And Peaceful, the single “Jungle Boogie” emerged as a Top 5 hit. It put the band on the national map.

As the 70s progressed, however, and disco took over the R&B world, the band struggled to maintain their relevancy. They needed a change to risk permanent irrelevance. Kool & The Gang decided that they needed to settle on a single lead singer instead of trading vocals between varying group members. That’s when James “J.T.” Taylor came to town.

Taylor’s Swift Success

Taylor’s arrival signified another artistic shift for the long-running band. Reading the tea leaves, they realized that a slicker, more minimalistic style of R&B was taking shape, one that included a reliance on ballads and mid-tempo material. Taylor’s vocals were eminently suited to these styles. Hits started popping up with regularity once again, starting with the 1979 album Ladies’ Night.

Kool & The Gang just kept hitting higher pinnacles from there. The 1980 single “Celebration” landed the band at No. 1 on the pop charts. Their 1984 album Emergency went double-platinum and spun out an extremely impressive four Top 20 singles.

In 1986, the band returned with Forever, which attempted to build upon the success of Emergency. And two more Top 10 singles emerged from the record. The second of those, “Stone Love”, came on as a pleasantly romantic, synth-driven midtempo track. No one could have predicted that would be the last time the band would ever hit the Top 40 in America.

After “Stone”

Perhaps the harsh critical reviews of Forever made certain members of Kool & The Gang see the writing on the wall that they were in danger of delivering diminishing returns going forward. Ronald Bell left the band that he started following the making of that album. So too did James “J.T.” Taylor, off in search of solo success.

The 1989 album Sweat featured some new vocalists trying to replace Taylor. In addition, the band dug into a grittier R&B sound a bit removed from the glossier productions of previous records. A couple of singles did OK on the R&B charts. But they didn’t hit the Top 100 on the pop side.

Taylor eventually returned for a 1996 album with the band, but he’d soon be out the door again. Kool & The Gang released many more LPs and stayed active as a touring outfit. But their pop success ended with “Stone Love”, a song that can’t really hold a candle to some of their greatest triumphs.

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