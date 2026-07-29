The Moody Blues Dealt With Their Massive Fame by Writing This Big Hit in 1973

In 1964, The Moody Blues released “Go Now”, a song that became their first No. 1 hit. Still, nothing prepared the band for how much their star power would soar after the release of that song. In the following years, The Moody Blues had hit after hit, with songs like “Nights In White Satin”, “Tuesday Afternoon”, “Isn’t Life Strange”, and more.

The fame became a sore spot in an otherwise incredibly successful career, at least for band member John Lodge. Not surprisingly, Lodge wrote about the struggle with being famous in one of their songs, specifically “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)”. Released in 1973, the song became a Top 10 hit for them. It is part of The Moody Blues’ Seventh Sojourn album.

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“I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)” says in part, “Just to know who is driving / What a help it would be / So if you want this world of yours / To turn about you / And you can see exactly what to do / Please tell me / I’m just a singer in a rock and roll band.”

What John Lodge Says About Writing “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)” for The Moody Blues

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Lodge recalls coming home from a tour and finding a crowd of people in his front garden. Even more surprising, the people came to see Lodge for much more than just his music.

“They all said, ‘John, we’ve come to tell you you’re going to save the Earth. You’re going to be flying the spaceship and fly us all to safety…’” Lodge recalls to Songwriting magazine. “And I was like, ‘Pardon? Just a minute. I actually don’t like flying! So it won’t be me.’ And they said, ‘When the time comes, it will be you.’”

The bizarre conversation inspired Lodge to write “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)”.

“That’s when I started thinking, ‘Hang on. I’m just a singer in a rock and roll band. I know nothing,’” Lodge remembers. “And that’s why, at the very end of the song, I wanted to put, ‘We’re all just singers in a rock and roll band.’ Also, it was the Vietnam War and around Europe there were riots going on all over the place, so I included lyrics like ‘Riots by the people for the people.’ In other words, you’re destroying yourself.”

Lodge also remembers seeing a photo of a young girl on fire, which led to the lines, “Scorched earth, scorching the earth.”

“That hit me really hard, so that’s why I put that into the song,” he explains. “I wanted to put all that into a rock and roll song.”

Photo by Gems/Redferns