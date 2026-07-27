Tracy Chapman Reveals Her Last Big Hit Is Also Her Most Personal

Think of Tracy Chapman songs, and “Fast Car” is likely at the top of almost anybody’s list. First out in 1988, the song gained new life when Luke Combs covered it in 2023. But “Fast Car” isn’t Chapman’s only hit single. She had several other successful songs that came out over the next several years, including “Give Me One Reason”.

Out in 1995, “Give Me One Reason” appears on Chapman’s New Beginning album. The song begins with, “Give me one reason to stay here / And I’ll turn right back around / Give me one reason to stay here / And I’ll turn right back around / Said I don’t want to leave you lonely / You got to make me change my mind / Baby I got your number, oh, and I know that you got mine / You know that I called you, I called too many times / You can call me baby, you can call me anytime / You got to call me.”

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It’s a song that Chapman later reveals is also very personal to her.

“This is autobiographical,” Chapman previously said during one of her concerts. “I left it on someone’s answering machine, and it worked. I wrote it late one night, hanging out with my dog, a mini dachshund.”

Chapman won a Grammy Award for “Give Me One Reason”, for Best Rock Song.

Other Successful Songs That Tracy Chapman Released

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Chapman notoriously did not do many interviews, not at all interested in the media frenzy that accompanies a lot of artists’ successful careers. But Chapman still found success with other songs, although not as much as “Fast Car” and “Give Me One Reason”.

After “Fast Car”, Chapman released “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution”, a Top 25 single for Chapman. She follows “Talkin’ Bout A Revolution” with “Baby Can I Hold You”. All three songs are from her eponymous debut.

In 1989, Chapman released her sophomore record, Crossroads. Crossroads had one Top 10 single, with the title track. Out in 1989, that was Chapman’s last hit single until “Give Me One Reason”, her final hit single as a solo artist.

Still, it’s “Fast Car” that remains the song that is almost universally known. Unlike “Give Me One Reason”, “Fast Car” is not at all about her own life.

“It very generally represents the world that I saw when I was growing up and Cleveland, Ohio, coming from a working-class background, being raised by a single mom and being in a community of people who were struggling,” Chapman maintains. “Everyone was working hard and hoping that things would get better.”

“It wasn’t directly autobiographical,” she adds. “I never had a fast car. It’s a story about a couple and how they are trying to make a life together, and they face various challenges.”

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