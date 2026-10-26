Lainey Wilson Honored With Stunning New Mural at Congress of Country Music

After spending over five decades in country music, Marty Stuart knew what it took to become an icon in the genre. His own career landed him more than Grammy Awards, as he was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. But recently, Stuart teamed up with the Congress of Country Music to continue their public art initiative. Designed to highlight those unmistakable voices in country music, the latest mural came thanks to Lainey Wilson’s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Released in November 2023, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” was the third single from Wilson’s album, Bell Bottom Country. The song not only circulated on the airwaves but helped Bell Bottom Country climb the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Canada Country charts. In the United States, it finished at No. 5 on the US Country Airplay and No. 8 on the US Hot Country Songs.

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But when unveiling the mural in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi, the Congress of Country Music and Stuart cared little about accolades. For Stuart, Wilson understood the importance of home. “Lainey Wilson is not only a dear friend, but someone who understands the meaning of home. She knows that no matter how far life takes you or how high your dreams carry you, nothing can replace the people and places that shaped who you are.”

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Lainey Wilson Needed Nothing More Than A “Hug And A Handshake”

And if Wilson’s love for her roots wasn’t enough, Stuart explained how the singer put her schedule on hold to be part of the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” mural. “Lainey came here for this mural unveiling and her fundraiser performances for the Congress of Country Music on nothing more than a hug and a handshake. No contract, no formalities, just friendship, trust and a shared love for where we come from.”

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Not needing a long speech or a heartfelt social media post, Stuart already knew everything he needed about Wilson. “That tells you everything you need to know about who Lainey Wilson is, and I am so thankful for her support of the Congress of Country Music.”

With Wilson continuing to add awards, No. 1 songs, and sold-out shows to her career, Stuart focused on something that couldn’t be measured on a chart. For him, showing up for the people and places that helped shape her said far more about Wilson than fame ever could.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Variety via Getty Images)