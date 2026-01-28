Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind Career Is Getting the Netflix Treatment This Spring: Here’s What You Need To Know

Truthfully, Lainey Wilson’s meteoric rise in country music does seem tailor-made for the cinematic treatment. Growing up in a tiny Louisiana town of fewer than 300 people, she got her start as a Hannah Montana impersonator in high school. After graduating, Wilson headed to Nashville, where she initially lived in a camper trailer outside of a recording studio. This marked the start of a decade-long grind. The world finally began paying results in 2021, with the stunning success of her single “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Just five short years later, Lainey Wilson is a dominating force in country music. At 33, she already has two CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies under her belt. And this spring, fans can see how it all unfolded when the documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool makes its debut on Netflix.

Get an Intimate Look at Lainey Wilson’s Journey to Stardom

Directed by Amy Scott, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool arrives to the streaming platform on April 22.

Produced by Teton Ridge Entertainment, Sandbox Studios and MakeMake in association with Shark Pig Studios, the film “captures a pivotal moment in her career, exploring the country icon’s personal journey and chronicling her struggles and triumphs as she captivates fans on stage across the country,” according to Deadline.

In a statement, Scott said the project grew from “a fever dream” to “an intimate journey with one of the most dynamic and fascinating artists of today.”

“Lainey’s story is deeply personal, wildly inspiring, and rooted in authenticity, and I can’t imagine a better platform to share it with the world,” she said.

Scott is certainly no stranger to adapting artists’ lives for the screen. Her previous directing projects include the 2024 Paramount+ docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken and the 2022 film Sheryl—which centers on nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow—on Showtime.

“I couldn’t be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix,” Wilson said in a statement. “This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

She’s Also Making Her Big-Screen Debut

The Netflix documentary isn’t your only opportunity to catch Lainey Wilson offstage this year. She also landed a role in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2022 best-seller Reminders of Him.

Due in theaters March 13, the movie marks the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer’s feature film debut. She has previously had a recurring role on the hit TV series Yellowstone.

Featured image by Taylor Hill/WireImage