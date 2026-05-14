Lainey Wilson is a married woman. More than a year after former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges popped the question in February 2025, the couple said, “I do,” on Sunday, May 10 at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, according to Vogue.

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The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, 33, swapped out her trademark bell bottoms for a custom Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with tiny Japanese cherry blossoms.

“The cherry blossom represents living in the moment, and that’s exactly what we did,” Wilson told Vogue.

Born and raised in Louisiana, the country superstar made sure to infuse her big day with some good old Cajun flavor. Guests enjoyed a Cajun meal from the chefs at Bell Bottoms Up, Wilson’s bar. Legendary New Orleans group Rebirth Brass Band provided the entertainment.

A Timeline of Lainey Wilson’s Relationship With Duck Hodges

In 2021, Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges went on their first date at a Nashville bar called Silverado’s after meeting through mutual friends. “We’ve been pretty inseparable since,” Wilson said.

The pair went public with their relationship in May 2023. Less than two years later, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 30, proposed during a trip to country music legend George Jones’ estate in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple found their wedding venue through a billboard they spotted during a drive through the Tennessee backroads.

“Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal,’” Wilson told Vogue. “We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

The Grammy-winning artist arrived via horse-drawn carriage. After the ceremony and cocktail hour, “we settled in for a night of good food, good company, and good music,” Wilson said.

[RELATED: The George Jones Lore Behind the House Lainey Wilson Got Engaged At]

So What’s Next?

Lainey Wilson’s career is still thriving. She made her feature film in March 2026, starring in the onscreen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2022 album Reminders of Him. Additionally, her Netflix documentary, Keepin’ Country Cool, dropped last month.

However, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer has made it clear that she hopes to start a family with Hodges. In an interview with People magazine last month, she opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

“I think I’d make a great mama, and I think there needs to be more people in the world like Duck,” Wilson said. “So it’s definitely a dream of ours.”

Featured image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix