Lainey Wilson To Help Raise Funds for Marty Stuart’s Country Music Museum With Benefit Shows

With a career dating back to the 1960s, Marty Stuart was not only an accomplished singer but also a songwriter and musician. His talent offered him the chance to tour with Lester Flat and Johnny Cash. As for his solo career, he solidified his spot in country music with hits like “Burn Me Down” and “Hillbilly Rock.” A member of both the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, Stuart recently called on Lainey Wilson to help raise funds for a special cause.

On October 20, Wilson will take the stage at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia. While there to entertain fans, the country singer had a bigger purpose – Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. With proceeds going to help fund the country museum and campus, Wilson scheduled two performances. One at 5:30 p.m., and the other at 8:30 p.m.

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Thrilled to be adding Wilson to the lineup, Stuart praised her rise in country music and how she was blazing a path through the genre. “Lainey Wilson is a vibrant performer who is blazing through the country music world today. She’s authentic, she’s fearless, and she has become a touchstone figure to so many of her fans around the world.”

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Lainey Wilson Helping Preserve The Largest Country Music Collection In The World

But what exactly is the Congress? According to the website, “Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music reclaims, redefines, and reintroduces the true heart and soul of country music. As country music’s most notable ambassador and culture’s main archetypal crusader, Marty Stuart’s mission is to preserve and propel the authenticity of the culture of country music to future generations. Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is the home to the largest private collection of country music artifacts in the world.”

Planning for the Congress campus to span over 50,000 square feet, the museum will highlight Stuart’s private collection. One of the largest private country music collections in the world, the country icon accumulated more than 20,000 artifacts throughout his time in the spotlight.

From honoring the legends who came before her to helping preserve their stories, Wilson proved her passion for country music extended far beyond the charts. Her support of Stuart’s vision helped ensure the genre’s rich history would continue inspiring and educating future generations.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)