Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Unexpected NFL Pregame Playlist, Featuring Toby Keith and Dolly Parton

When preparing for a football game, NFL teams often blast music throughout the locker room to prepare. The thought of crashing into another team in front of thousands of fans was a dream for most players. For any fan walking by the locker room, they might hear songs like “Till I Collapse,” “Enter Sandman,” or “Thunderstruck.” Although normal songs to get players amped for the big game, Lainey Wilson recently offered her locker room list. And being one of the biggest names in country music, it should come as no surprise that it was a country classic list.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers riding into AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson was on hand for the pregame festivities. Having performed for the NFL before, the country singer felt right at home rubbing shoulders with fans, announcers, and players. But when asked about her pregame ritual, she picked some unique songs to give players that competition edge.

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For starters, she kicked off the list with a classic country voice – Toby Keith. Just glancing at his discography, one could pick “You Ain’t Much Fun,” “How Do You Like Me Now,” or “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” But not Wilson – she listed the 90s hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” When hitting the airwaves, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs and the Canada Country Singles.

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Lainey Wilson Finished The List With A Little Lainey Wilson

As for the other two, Wilson couldn’t help but add the Queen of Country Music to the list when naming Dolly Parton’s “Three Doors Down.” Another surprise hit, fans couldn’t agree more as one person commented on the music video, “One of her best and most overlooked songs.” Another person added, “Blasting this party anthem all weekend for the Queen.”

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And to finish her locker room list, Wilson knew the importance of self-promotion. That’s when she announced her newest single, “Kinda Love It.” Released just ahead of the weekend, the new track showcased the thrills of love and the endless adventures that come with jumping feet first.

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Aside from enjoying the Thursday night game and releasing new music, Wilson prepared to end the year by hosting the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18. Having hosted several times in the past, the singer was excited to not only be nominated but to celebrate Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)