“It Is Nothing New”: Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Shares Her Experiences Amid CMA Awards Red Carpet Debate

Stella Parton is weighing in on the CMA controversy. After artists including Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins said they were denied access to walk the red carpet at the upcoming CMA Awards, country artists far and wide have shared their opinion on the matter.

Parton, the sister of the late Dolly Parton, recently entered the conversation with a Facebook post.

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“So many of you are asking for my opinion on the CMA denying certain artists the opportunity to walk the red carpet this year for the award show,” she wrote. “I’m surprised it’s only now coming to light, it is nothing new. The same treatment has been happening for years at the CMA Fest as well!”

Parton went on to claim that she and other artists, many of whom “helped to establish” CMA Fest in the ’70s, are “no longer welcome or given space to appear on any stage or have a booth where we can visit with the fans.”

“But that was when country music was for the fans and not about corporate sponsorships and the bottom line for the Country Music Association,” she wrote. “However, as newer artists appear on the scene, older artists are relegated to the back of the line.”

“It’s about selling tickets and insuring views and ratings for the award show and the sponsors,” Parton continued. “They can’t include everyone, and certainly if we’re not in demand with the younger fans in the current market place.”

Stella Parton Says CMA Controversy “Is What It Is”

With that in mind, Parton acknowledged that “sometimes you have to realize you’ve had your turn in the spotlight and accept it’s not personal it’s only business.”

While Parton assured fans she’s “not complaining” about the situation and noted that she feels “very blessed” for her career, she named several other times that she’s felt excluded by the industry.

“It is what it is as the saying goes. But truth always comes out y’all,” she wrote. “But I’m still creating music because that’s what I’ve always done. I’m only explaining the reality here. Most people stay silent to protect their careers.”

“It seems the male artists are the ones who get upset when they are hit with the reality that time moves on without them. I remember George Jones, Faron Young and many other male artists being insulted by the treatment,” Parton claimed. “However, women have always dealt with the double standard in all industries not just country music. So we take it on the chin and move forward as we’ve always had to.”

After Parton posted her statement, the CMA spoke out about the situation for the first time. The organization noted that their mission is to “honor the history and celebrate the excellence of country music.” The CMA additionally said that they’re in talks with Kershaw’s team about the event.

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns