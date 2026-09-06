Lainey Wilson to Host the CMA Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

Lainey Wilson is heading back to the CMA Awards. The Country Music Association and ABC have announced that the 12-time CMA Award winner will return to host The 60th Annual CMA Awards for the third consecutive year.

Wilson will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards celebrate 60 years of shining a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments.

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“I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

She is an apt host for the evening, as, among women, Wilson’s CMA wins trail only that of Miranda Lambert, who has won a record 14 trophies.

In 2024, Wilson co-hosted the ceremony alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. She took on solo hosting duties for the first time the following year.

Last year, Wilson gushed over the opportunity to lead the ceremony.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” she said at the time. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

As for the night’s nominees and winners, those are determined by over 7,000 professional voting members of the CMA. The voters represent every sector of the industry, which gives the peer-to-peer recognition a unique significance.

This year’s nominees will be revealed Thursday, Sept. 10 on Good Morning America. Later, the announcement will be available to stream on CMA’s official YouTube channel.

Country Music’s Biggest Night will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8/7. It will air on ABC and Disney+. The following day, the show will be available to stream on Hulu.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18.

Photo by Disney/Robby Klein