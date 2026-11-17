On Monday, the Grammy Awards announced the full list of 2027 nominees. It should come as no surprise that Ella Langley was the most-nominated country artist. Thanks to her album Dandelion and hits like “Choosin’ Texas,” the singer completely dominated the genre, charts, and streaming platforms. But even with Langley snagging seven nominations, it was Miranda Lambert who was on the cusp of making Grammy history. And to make it better, Lambert’s chance at Grammy glory came thanks to Langley.

When working on her Dandelion album, Langley turned to Lambert for help. Not only did Lambert co-write “Choosin’ Texas” and “Butterfly Season,” but she also helped produce the entire album. And it was that producer credit that gave Lambert a chance at becoming the first female to win Producer of the Year (Non-Classical). While it might come as a shock to most fans, not a single woman has won the award since its inception in 1975.

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For over five decades, the Producer of the Year was awarded to men. But in 2027, that might change. Although Lambert had a chance to make history, she wasn’t alone in the category. Looking at the competition, she faced Tony Berg, Noah Goldstein, Mike Sabbath, and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II.

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[RELATED: How Miranda Lambert Helped Ella Langley Take Control on ‘Dandelion’: “She’s Just So Honest”]

Miranda Lambert Admits It’s Impossible To Say “No” To Ella Langley

While becoming the first female Producer of the Year would be a nice addition to her glowing career, Lambert was thrilled to just be part of Langley’s journey. And according to the hitmaker, she saw herself in Langley. “She was saying exactly what her vision was, I loved that. I saw a lot of my 19-year-old self when I got to town, like, ‘This is what I’m gonna do’ I saw that fire in her, and it relit my fire in a way.”

Lambert also admitted that even if she didn’t want to produce the album, there was no denying Langley. “She didn’t really give me a choice. If Ella wants it, you’re doing it. She’s a very strong personality in that way, so confident. I’m honored that she trusted me, but I think how ever I’ve influenced her, because we’re about 4 years apart, she kinda grew up with my music.”

What started as Langley asking Lambert for help eventually turned into a partnership that could rewrite Grammy history. Neither singer could have predicted just how far Dandelion would take them. And while Langley continued her rise through country music, Lambert found herself in a category that had never crowned a woman.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)