How Miranda Lambert Helped Ella Langley Take Control on ‘Dandelion’: “She’s Just So Honest”

Earlier this month, Ella Langley followed up her stellar debut with an equally stellar sophomore effort, Dandelion. And if you hear Miranda Lambert all over it, that’s by design—the “Wranglers” singer executive co-produced the album, co-wrote the record-breaking lead single “Choosin’ Texas”, and makes a cameo on the breezy empowerment anthem “Butterfly Season”. In addition to the musical contributions, Lambert, 42, has also been sharing her two decades of wisdom and industry knowledge with the younger artist.

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“She’s Just So Real”: Ella Langley Shouts Out Miranda Lambert

Getting her start with 2005’s Kerosene, Miranda Lambert has been around the block a few times in Nashville. The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” singer has learned to advocate for herself and prioritize her own mental well-being. Now, she’s apparently showing Ella Langley the ropes, too.

“That’s what was so cool about having Miranda to be a part of it,” Langley, 26, said during a recent appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von.

“Because she’s just so honest, you know?… She’s just so real,” continued the “Weren’t For the Wind” singer. “She was just honest about… some days I’d be like, ‘Can I say that?’ and she’d be like, ‘Hell yeah, you can say that, you can say whatever the hell you want to’. So like, that confidence of someone that has done it and, like, you look up to their career so much, you’re like, ‘You know what? Hell yeah. You know what? Yes. Yeah, actually, I do want the cymbals to be louder right there.’”

[RELATED: Review: Ella Langley Lets the Breeze in on ‘Dandelion’]

“Choosin’ Texas” Is Still Smashing Records

Both Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley have made enormous strides for women in country music. With this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards right around the corner, Lambert—the most decorated artist in the awards show’s history—garnered the night’s second-most nominations (eight, behind Megan Moroney).

And Langley isn’t far behind, tied with reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson at seven nods. It’s clearly their combined magic that has propelled “Choosin’ Texas” to such a historic run.

Written by Lambert, Langley, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, the song has held the top spot among the Hot Country Songs rankings for a whopping 20 weeks.

The longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 by a female country artist ever, “Choosin’ Texas” also holds the distinction of the first song by a female artist to simultaneously top all three of the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images