Miranda Lambert Absolutely Cooks With Groovy ACM Awards Performance

The most-decorated artist in Academy of Country Music Award history, Miranda Lambert has a chance to add to that impressive collection tonight. On top of the 35 trophies she has already brought home, the “Kerosene” singer scored eight nominations this year, second only to Megan Moroney. Taking the stage during Sunday’s (May 17) 61st annual ceremony, Lambert delivered a sizzling live debut of her brand-new single, “Crisco”.

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Miranda Lambert Embraces Her “Country & Disco Era” at ACM Awards

The nine-time Female Vocalist of the Year debuted “Crisco” on Friday, May 15, as the first release under her new label, MCA. Hailed as “Urban Cowboy meets Saturday Night Fever“, Miranda Lambert’s performance was a delectable helping of 1970s disco served with a side of classic country flair.

The country music queen sported a rhinestone-studded denim getup as she sang, You and me, so high in love, just like the seventies / Like Conway and Loretta, maybe even better if we try. The stage glimmered around her, certainly putting the Saturday Night Fever in her performance.

“Crisco” is in a similar vein to “A Song to Sing”, her Grammy-nominated duet with Chris Stapleton. In a release, Lambert cited 1970s-era Glen Campbell, along with the duets of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, as inspiration.

“It’s a fun mix of all these sides of country music that I’ve never fully explored before, even down to using strings in a bigger way,” she said. “I almost can’t believe I’ve made this many records without really going there, but it was magical to hear how much strings can transform a song.”

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert Light up Gruene Hall in Texas With Surprise Performance of “Horses and Divorces”]

She Is Tonight’s Second-Most Nominated Artist

Already the winningest artist in ACM Awards history, Miranda Lambert could bring home an additional eight trophies tonight.

The East Texas-born artist is up for Female Artist of the Year, Song and Single of the Year for both “A Song to Sing” and Ella Langley’s groundbreaking hit “Choosin’ Texas,” and Music Event for both “A Song to Sing” and “Trailblazer” with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson.

Lambert’s most recent full-length LP came in 2024 with Postcards From Texas. Since then, she has spent much of her time in collaboration with other artists.

In addition to the Chris Stapleton duet, Lambert served as executive producer on Ella Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion, which was released in April. She co-wrote, and provided backing vocals for, Langley’s record-breaking lead single “Choosin’ Texas” and makes a cameo on the track “Butterfly Season”.

The three-time Grammy winner also ended a long-rumored beef with fellow East Texan singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. The two co-wrote and swapped vocals on “Horses and Divorces” from Musgraves’ sixth studio album Middle of Nowhere, released May 1.

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