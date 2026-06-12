Miranda Lambert Singing This No. 1 Country Hit From Her Tennessee Farm Will Always Bring Me Hope and Happiness

Thanks to her ongoing career in country music, Miranda Lambert got the chance to perform on some of the biggest stages in the genre. She once entertained fans at Austin City Limits with “Kerosene.” Thousands of fans lost their minds when she teamed up with Reba McEntire at Stagecoach in 2024. On the awards circuit, she stole the spotlight at the Grammys, CMT, and ACM Awards. Although knowing how to work a crowd, Lambert once produced a stunning version of “Bluebird” that needed no audience or stage.

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In December 2019, Lambert was hard at work promoting her album, Wildcard. Her second single from the album was “Bluebird.” At the time, the song soared up the charts, peaking at No.1 on the US Country Airplay chart. It finished at No. 3 on the US Hot Country Songs chart and No. 26 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

But no matter what the charts showed, fans considered it an instant classic. Back in 2020, Lambert sat outside her Tennessee farm with nothing more than a guitar in her hand and a song in her heart. That song just happened to be “Bluebird.”

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Miranda Lambert Deemed The Next Dolly Parton By Fans

While the years have passed since Lambert presented fans with the raw version of “Bluebird,” it remains, to many, to be a top performance of her career.

“If Miranda Lambert was male they’d be calling her a genius, a national treasure, a once-in-century songwriter. She is all of those things. This song brought me up from the doom today, it’s a huge blessing, thank you.” “This is what you call the real deal. No mic not auto-tune. No heavy make up. Pure country. Beautiful.” “Miranda Lambert is absolutely this generation’s Dolly Parton.” “Of course, another Country Singer that God Blessed with natural ability. No auto tune just straight up talent.” “I actually prefer this acoustic session over the produced one? Is that weird? Anyways love you, lady.” “Nothing like some pure vocals in the mountains. Not everyone can sound this good outside the studio.”

In a world dominated by technology, AI, and software, Lambert proved that nothing will ever beat authenticity. While artists constantly try to go bigger with each new tour, the country singer stripped away all distractions to remind fans that a great voice is more than enough.

(Featured Image via YouTube)