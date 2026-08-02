Most People Don’t Know This Iconic Singer Is on Hootie & The Blowfish’s First Big Hit From 1994

In 1994, Hootie & The Blowfish released “Hold My Hand”, the band’s first single. Written by band members Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, “Hold My Hand” is on their debut album, Cracked Rear View.

In the years since then, Hootie & The Blowfish became known for their tight vocal harmonies. But on “Hold My Hand”, another iconic singer, David Crosby, joins them to sing background vocals.

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“We were trying to figure out who would do it,” Rucker tells Grammy.com. “And our friend Gena Rankin threw out David’s name. She said it so casually, we all thought she was messing with us. There was no way a legend like him was going to come be part of this project. Sure enough, two days later, he walked into the studio [to record it]. I still can’t believe that happened.”

Of course, Crosby knows how to sing harmonies. He is famously one-third of Crosby, Stills & Nash, one of the most successful trios of all time.

How Hootie & The Blowfish Wrote “Hold My Hand”

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Hootie & The Blowfish had “Hold My Hand” since the beginning of their formation. It was Sonefeld, the band’s drummer, who had the idea for “Hold My Hand”. At the time, he was not very proficient on any other instrument, which is what he says led to him making “Hold My Hand” so special.

“If you have something profound that you wanna say —and all of our hearts say and feel profound things—but you’re limited in the musical side, you get a really pretty but naive picture,” Sonefeld tells Songfacts. “You know, I wanna say something amazing, but gosh, I only have a few chords I know. There’s a great moment to catch there where there’s a combination of being unsure and sort of devout in your thought as well—like, I gotta get this thing out.”

Years later, Rucker could still remember what it felt like to hear “Hold My Hand” on the radio for the first time.

“That was in early 1994. My heart raced,” he tells The Boot. “For me, it was a moment where I thought, ‘Wow! This is radio … not just some college radio, we’re on pop radio!’ We had been playing for nine years. I thought, ‘This might really be starting to happen.’ I thought we might be played on the radio; I didn’t think we’d get played on the radio like we eventually did.”

“Hold My Hand” gained new life in 2025, when Scotty McCreery included “Hold My Hand”, with vocals by Hootie & The Blowfish, on his No. 1 single, “Bottle Rockets”.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images