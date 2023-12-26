On This Day: George Harrison Becomes First Beatle to Hit No. 1 as a Solo Artist With “My Sweet Lord”

When Paul McCartney shared that he was no longer working with the other members of The Beatles during a press conference in 1970, the group was unofficially done and had moved into their individual solo careers. That year, McCartney released his namesake debut solo album, McCartney. John Lennon released his debut John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, while Ringo Starr also shared his first solo effort Sentimental Journey. By the end of 1970, George Harrison released his third solo album, All Things Must Pass.



From the album, Harrison released his first solo single “My Sweet Lord.”



On December 26, 1970, “My Sweet Lord” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first member of The Beatles to top the charts as a solo artist, where he remained for four weeks.

The Meaning

“My Sweet Lord” was centered around the Eastern religion Harrison had started studying by the mid-’60s. In 1966, Harrison went to India and studied sitar with Pandit Ravi Shankar and met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, which prompted him to take up meditation.

The Controversy

In 1976, Harrison was sued by Bright Tunes Music and found guilty of “subconscious plagiarism” since “My Sweet Lord” had some similarities to The Chiffons’ 1963 song “He’s So Fine,” and was ordered to pay $1.6 million.

The Resurgence

Just two months after Harrison died in 2001 at age 58, “My Sweet Lord” had a resurgence and reentered the Billboard‘s Hot 100 again, at the top, 31 years after it was first released.



Proceeds for the rerelease of “My Sweet Lord” in 2002 went to Harrison’s Material World Charitable Foundation and the Self Realization Fellowship.

Photo: Wolstenholme/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images