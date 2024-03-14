3 of the Best Songs Produced By Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones‘ production catalog is vast but equally as full of high points. From stellar doo-wop tunes to grooving R&B tracks, Jones has more than earned his prestige. Check out three of his best efforts, below.

1. “The Girl Is Mine”

Producing a duet between Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney would be the dream of any producer, but few could do it as timelessly as Jones did on “The Girl Is Mine.” It has the trademark Jones groove and an instantly catchy melody. The golden partnership between Jones and Jackson has been highlighted countless times, but this is certainly one of their best collaborative bouts.

I don’t understand the way you think

Saying that she’s yours not mine

Sending roses and your silly dreams

Really just a waste of time

Because she’s mine

The doggone girl is mine

2. “You Don’t Own Me”

“You Don’t Own Me” is as strong a statement against sexism today as it was in 1963. Lesley Gore‘s impassioned performance of this Jones-produced track is enough to make anyone stand a little taller. Jones went on to produce another version of this song for Australian singer SayGrace. Both versions are a testament to Jones’ enduring production style.

You don’t own me

I’m not just one of your many toys

You don’t own me

Don’t say I can’t go with other boys

And don’t tell me what to do

Don’t tell me what to say

And please, when I go out with you

Don’t put me on display ’cause

3. “Billie Jean”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include at least two songs from Jackson on this list as he is, unarguably, Jones’ most famous collaborator. That being said, many songs could’ve made this list, but we’ve chosen to take a closer look at “Billie Jean.”

This song remains one of Jackson’s biggest efforts. Both endlessly replayable and topical, Jackson and Jones must have known they struck gold when they finished this one.

Billie Jean is not my lover

She’s just a girl who claims that I am the one

But the kid is not my son

She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)