Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Share a Festive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Christmas Day Alongside Family

Not all stars head to exotic locations for the holidays. Some, like Jelly Roll, would rather surround themselves with family, friends, food, and love while celebrating. In a recent social media post, Bunnie Xo gave fans a look at the CMA New Artist of the Year’s Christmas celebration.

The video shows close-up shots of everyone at the small gathering. Bunnie even takes a moment to give the family’s bulldog some screen time. Then, fans get a look at the family’s beautifully plated Christmas dinner. It’s not the traditional spread with a turkey or ham at the center, but it looks delicious nonetheless.

The video gives a sweet and intimate look at how one of the biggest stars in country music today celebrates the holiday. However, the highlight of the video comes near the end. We see Jelly Roll and his daughter Bailey sitting outside at a picnic table laughing hysterically at what Bunnie is saying. The clip only captures a fraction of the interaction, but the family dynamic is on full display.

Then, just before the video ends, fans get a shot of Jelly Roll, Bunnie, and Bailey smiling through a group hug. It’s the kind of thing that leaves one with a warm fuzzy feeling no matter what time of year it is.

2023 Was Jelly Roll’s Year

After spending more than a decade as an underground hip-hop sensation, Jelly Roll found success as a country singer. His debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel dropped earlier this year. Since then, he has been selling out shows, gaining fans, and winning awards.

His biggest win of the year came last month when he won New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. Just days later, Jelly Roll got the news that he had been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

From the looks of the video, Jelly Roll celebrated Christmas with a happy and healthy family. He’ll ring in the New Year in New York while performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. These highlights seem like a fitting end to arguably the biggest year in the Antioch, Tennessee native’s career.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/WireImage

