On This Day in 1960, Chubby Checker Entered the Pop Chart With a Hit Masterminded by Dick Clark

On this day (August 1) in 1960, Chubby Checker’s version of “The Twist” entered the Billboard Hot 100. A little more than a month later, it reached the top of the chart. Then Checker’s label re-released it in late 1961. It went back to the top, where it spent two consecutive weeks. More importantly, the song started a dance craze that spread across the United States and beyond. Later, Checker recorded many “Twist” spinoff songs and other dance-themed singles, which brought him multiple top 40 hits. This all happened because Dick Clark heard a song he believed in and pulled strings to make it a hit.

Hank Ballard wrote “The Twist” and recorded it with his band, the Midnighters. After playing the song live several times, he knew it was a hit. However, his label, King Records, didn’t have faith in the song. More specifically, producer Henry Glover didn’t have faith in the song. So, he put it on the B-side of “Teardrops on Your Letter,” which he wrote.

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Ballard’s version of “The Twist” became a hit. It peaked at No. 28 on the Hot 100 while the A-side missed the top 40. This is where Dick Clark enters the equation.

The Connection Between Dick Clark and Chubby Checker

Chubby Checker did his first recording, “The Class,” for Dick Clark. According to author Jim Dawson’s book about “The Twist,” Clark sent the novelty song out to his friends for Christmas in 1958. The positive response it received led to Checker’s recording contract with Cameo Records.

Buddy Deane played “The Twist” on his eponymous dance-party TV show, and it was a hit with dancers and the audience alike, according to Songfacts. So, he suggested it to Clark, who was hosting American Bandstand. Clark’s reaction was the opposite of King Records. He knew the song could be a hit. However, he didn’t have much faith in Hank Ballard, who was known for his racier songs.

[RELATED: “I Cried My Heart Out”: Chubby Checker Recalls Heartbreaking Reaction To Making It Big With “The Twist”]

Clark delivered the song to Checker, who recorded a nearly identical cover. Five days after the song entered the chart, he performed it on American Bandstand. This gave the single a boost and helped it climb to the top of the Hot 100 for the first time.

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