On This Day in 1974, Ronnie Milsap Was at No. 1 With a Grammy-Winning Song Later Recorded by Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge

On this day (September 7) in 1974, Ronnie Milsap topped the country chart with “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends.” It was his second No. 1 single and his first to appear on the country and pop charts. The track peaked at No. 95 on the Hot 100. It also brought Milsap the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. Kris Kristofferson wrote the song and later recorded it with Rita Coolidge for their final album, Natural Act.

Milsap was not the first or last artist to cover this Kristofferson-penned classic. However, his was the most successful rendition. Bobby Bare released the first recording of “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends” in 1971, as a single from Where Have All the Seasons Gone. It was the only other version to make the country chart, where it peaked at No. 8. Lynn Anderson, Willie Nelson, Sammy Davis Jr., and Joan Osborne also put their spin on the song.

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Kristofferson and Coolidge recorded the most poignant version of the song for their 1978 album Natural Act. It was their final collaborative album. They divorced two years later. The lyrics about the uncertain future of a relationship fit them perfectly. However, most listeners were likely unaware of how perfect the song was for the couple whose relationship was already getting rocky.

Ronnie Milsap Dominated the Country Chart

Ronnie Milsap started his recording career as a pop artist in 1963 with “Total Disaster.” Like most of his early singles, it failed to chart. Nearly a decade later, in 1972, Charley Pride convinced Milsap to head to Nashville and try his luck with country music. Later that year, he released “I Hate You,” which reached No. 10 on the country chart.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1985, Ronnie Milsap Notched His 27th Career No. 1—a Medley Birthed in a Church Basement]

In 1974, Milsap had three consecutive No. 1 singles with “Pure Love,” “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” and “(I’d Be) A Legend in My Time.” He notched nine more chart-toppers before the end of the decade.

All told, Milsap sent 35 singles to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. His final No. 1, “A Woman in Love,” came in 1989.

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