On This Day in 2015, a Country Legend Announced His Retirement After Decades of Hits: “There’s a Fine Line Between Being Driven and Being Selfish”

On this day (September 25) in 2015, Kenny Rogers announced his retirement while appearing on The Today Show. He was on the show to promote his latest album, Once Again It’s Christmas. After talking about the recording process and the guest artists on the project, he broke the news. At the same time, he announced that he planned to do one more world tour.

Rogers was one of the biggest stars in country music. Between 1977 and 2009, he notched 21 No. 1 singles and a total of 36 top 10 hits. More importantly, he recorded some of the most memorable country songs of his era. “The Gambler,” “Coward of the County,” and “Islands in the Stream,” his duet with Dolly Parton, became classics. To say that he earned his retirement would be a massive understatement.

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“I wrote in my book that there’s a fine line between being driven and being selfish,” he said on the broadcast. “And I think I crossed that line when I was younger,” he added. Rogers went on to say that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and their 11-year-old twin boys. Missing his family was only part of the decision, though. “I swore that I would do this until I embarrassed myself,” he said. “I don’t walk around well… My mobility is really driving me crazy.”

Kenny Rogers Addressed His Fans Directly

Later that day, Kenny Rogers took to YouTube to address his fans directly. “You may have heard this morning on The Today Show that I am going to retire. I’m starting what everyone calls a farewell tour,” he began. “I have had an incredible career, more than I ever dreamed, thanks to you guys who’ve supported me all these years. I wanted you to hear it from me,” he continued.

“Not many people get to see the end of the rainbow. I think I have. I’ve had the beauty of this career and the beauty of getting to know you guys, daily out on the road,” Rogers said. “I love all of you,” he told his fans. “I love the way you’ve treated me. You’ve always been respectful, and I will miss you dearly. But I must go be with my boys,” he concluded.

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