Born 84 Years Ago Today in England, the Rock Singer and Sitcom Star Whose Buddy Holly Tribute Was Banned by the BBC for Being Too “Morbid”

Before he starred as womanizing junior sales assistant Mr. Spooner in the BBC sitcom Are You Being Served?, Mike Berry enjoyed success on the UK pop charts. Gaining a reputation as “the British Buddy Holly,” the singer scored two top 10 hits with “Don’t You Think It’s Time” (1963) and 1980’s “The Sunshine of Your Smile”. His first appearance on the charts, however, came with the 1961 single “Tribute to Buddy Holly”, which earned a ban from the BBC due to its “morbid” content.

On this day (September 24) in 1942, Berry was born Michael Hubert Bourne in Northampton, England. He died on April 11, 2025, in Kingston upon Thames, London, England, at age 82. Today, we’re taking a trip through his life and career in honor of what would have been Berry’s 84th birthday.

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This Producer Thought Mike Berry Sounded “Just Like Buddy Holly”

Raised in London, Mike Berry came of age during the skiffle boom of the mid-1950s. He took up playing the washboard and formed his own skiffle group, the Rebels.

From there, Bourne moved on to more straightforward rock-and-roll music. In the early 1960s, he joined a dance band called Kenny Lord & the Statesmen. Their material included mostly Buddy Holly and Gene Vincent covers. Indeed, the group cut a four-song demo that consisted of both Holly’s “Peggy Sue Got Married” and Vincent’s “Be-Bop-A-Lula”.

When pioneering British sound engineer Joe Meek came across that demo, he couldn’t believe how faithfully the singer matched the intricacies of Holly’s voice. He contacted the band and tried to keep the group together, but Bourne’s bandmates all swiftly exited. So Meek signed a group called the Stormers as his backing band, rechristening them Mike Berry and the Outlaws.

“Tribute to Buddy Holly”

Written by English singer-songwriter Geoff Goddard, Mike Berry and the Outlaws recorded and released “Tribute to Buddy Holly” in 1961.

Two years earlier, on February 3, 1959, the rock-and-roll icon had died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, which also killed singers Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, the “Big Bopper.”

Snow was snowing / Wind was blowing / When the world said, goodbye Buddy / Still I know / That up in heaven / Is where we’ll hear him sing again.

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With Berry’s uncanny ability to capture Holly’s essence, the tribute rose to number 24 on the UK singles chart. It enjoyed this position in spite of the BBC reportedly banning the song for being too “morbid.”

His Music and Acting Career

Despite performing with both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones pre-global fame, Mike Berry never quite matched their level of success. His most successful song was “Don’t You Think It’s Time”, which reached number six on the UK singles chart in 1963.

Turning to acting in the 1970s, Berry landed high-profile roles in the TV version of Barbara Euphan Todd’s Worzel Gummidge books, along with his gig as Mr. Spooner in Are You Being Served?

[RELATED: On This Day in 1959, Buddy Holly and His Tourmates Took the Stage for the Final Time, Bringing the Ill-Fated Winter Dance Party Tour to an End]

Berry returned to the top 10 once more in 1980 with “The Sunshine of Your Smile”.

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