On This Day in 1962, Patsy Cline Unknowingly Said Goodbye With an EP Featuring a Hank Williams Classic and a Future George Strait Album Cut

On this day (September 24) in 1962, Patsy Cline released the EP So Wrong/You’re Stronger Than Me. It was the final EP she issued before her death in March 1963. However, several extended plays, albums, and singles would be released after her death. The four-track release featured the title tracks on side A and covers of “Heartaches” and Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart” on the B-side.

Cline released “So Wrong” as a single in July 1962. It peaked at No. 14 on the country chart and No. 85 on the Hot 100. It broke her streak of top 10 hits that began the previous year with “I Fall to Pieces,” which topped the country chart. The streak also included “Crazy,” “She’s Got You,” and “When I Get Thru with You (You’ll Love Me Too).”

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“So Wrong” wasn’t the final hit Cline released during her lifetime. She issued “Leavin’ on Your Mind” in January 1963. It reached No. 8 on the country chart and No. 83 on the Hot 100. However, it didn’t reach its chart peak until May 1963, two months after she died in a tragic plane crash.

Decades after Cline recorded “You’re Stronger Than Me,” George Strait included it on his 2000 self-titled album.

The Duality of Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline’s discography, especially her Owen Bradley-produced releases on Decca Records, shows an artist who is standing comfortably in two worlds. On one hand, she was one of the artists who helped Bradley shape the Nashville Sound. So, her releases were new, fresh, and innovative. At the same time, many of the songs she recorded were standards or well-worn hits from decades past.

The B-side of her final EP is a near-perfect example of her duality as an artist. “Heartaches” was originally published in 1931. Two years later, Ted Weems and his Orchestra recorded the most commercially successful version. Cline made it her own nearly 30 years later. Her emotive delivery showcased the sadness of the lyrics.

MGM released “Your Cheatin’ Heart” as the B-side to “Kaw-Liga” weeks after Hank Williams’ death on New Year’s Day 1953. He cut the song during his final recording session on September 23, 1952. As a result, it seems fitting that Cline included it on her final EP.

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