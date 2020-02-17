Following the announcement of the RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR just last month, the superstar trio has announced more dates due to overwhelming demand. The most awarded group of the past decade revealed two special hometown shows with the news today that they will play Columbus, OH’s Nationwide Arena on 9/25 and they will end the bittersweet nationwide run with a show at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena on 10/30. Nine additional cities across the country have also been added since the tour was announced, with a full list of dates available below. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at rascalflatts.com. Live Nation is the official tour promoter*.



Furthering anticipation for the upcoming celebration tour, Rascal Flatts also shared that they will be inviting special guests Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack to join them on select dates across the run, with opening artists varying across the tour and more guests to be announced in the coming months. Together, the trio and their fans will reflect on a beloved catalogue of hits including “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” “What Hurts The Most” – always soulful, engaging and delivered with a positive, universal message – as well as a string of success that places Rascal Flatts among the modern musical elite.



RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

6/11 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/12 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre (WYCD Hoedown)

6/13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/25 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

7/17 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/18 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

7/23 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/24 Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater

7/25 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

7/31 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

8/1 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/2 Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

8/20 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center**

8/21 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amp

8/22 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/3 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/5 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/19 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/25 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/1 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

10/3 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

**On sale date to be announced