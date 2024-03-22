Remembering Edgar Winter Group Member and Solo Artist Dan Hartman, Who Died 30 Years Ago

Dan Hartman, a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and musician who was a key member of the Edgar Winter Group and a successful solo artist, died 30 years ago, on March 22, 1994.

Hartman was just 43 when he died of a brain tumor several years after being diagnosed with the HIV virus.

Hailing from central Pennsylvania, Hartman was a child prodigy who studied classical piano. He also was an accomplished singer, guitarist, and bassist. Growing up, he played in a variety of groups.

In his early twenties, Hartman joined the Edgar Winter Group, and made major musical and songwriting contributions to the band’s three studio albums. In the mid-to-late ’70s, he launched a solo career, and scored several chart hits. Hartman also lent his wide-ranging musical talents to a variety of artists’ recordings. He also co-wrote and played on the last major chart hit by one of the most famous funk/soul artists on the planet.

Here’s a look at five highlights from Hartman’s multi-faceted music career:

“Free Ride” – The Edgar Winter Group (1972)

“Free Ride” is one of the Edgar Winter Group’s biggest hits, but the song was written and sung by Hartman. The funky, catchy rock tune appeared on the band’s 1972 debut album, They Only Come Out at Night, which also featured the chart-topping instrumental “Frankenstein.”

“Free Ride” reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. In total, Hartman wrote or co-wrote six of record’s 10 songs. Besides handling lead or backing vocals on various tracks, he contributed bass, rhythm guitar, ukulele, and percussion to the project.

“Instant Replay” (1978)

Hartman launched a solo career in 1976, and in 1978 he released his third album, Instant Replay. The tune was a ridiculously catchy dance hit that reached No. 29 on the Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

Winter contributed sax to the track, which also featured future KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent, one-time Saturday Night Live band leader G.E. Smith on bass, and ex-Sparks drummer Hilly Michaels.

In 1979, “Instant Replay” was certified gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 copies in the U.S.

“Relight My Fire” (1979)

Hartman topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs tally again with “Relight My Fire.” Released in 1979, the groove-laden soul/disco tune spent six weeks at No. 1 on the chart in January and February of 1980.

In 1993, a cover of “Relight My Fire” by U.K. boy band Take That, with guest vocals by ’60s pop star Lulu, topped the U.K. singles chart.

“I Can Dream About You” (1984)

In 1984, Hartman scored his biggest U.S. hit as a solo artist with “I Can Dream About You.” The upbeat pop song, which appeared in the futuristic neo noir film Streets of Fire, reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the movie, the song is performed by a fictional soul group called The Sorels, with lead vocals performed by a singer named Winston Ford. Hartman’s own version appeared on the Streets of Fire soundtrack album and on his 1984 solo record, also titled I Can Dream About You.

Little Feat keyboardist Bill Payne is feature on the track.

“Living in America” – James Brown (1985)

Hartman produced and co-wrote “Living in America” for the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, whose recording was featured on the soundtrack to the 1985 film Rocky IV. The tune became Brown’s last major Hot 100 hit, reaching No. 4 on the chart.

Stevie Ray Vaughan played lead guitar on the track, which also featured Hartman on guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals.

In 1987, Hartman and his “Living in America” co-writer Charlie Midnight were nominated for a Grammy in the Best R&B Song category. Brown took home a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for the tune.

Other Hartman Collaborations

Among the many other artists with whom Hartman collaborated during his career are Johnny Winter, Nona Hendryx, Todd Rundgren, Foghat, David Johansen, Ian Hunter, Neil Sedaka, Steve Winwood, and Dusty Springfield.