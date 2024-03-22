Joni Mitchell Returns to Spotify, Ending Joe Rogan Protest Days After Neil Young

Since breaking into the music industry back in the 1960s, Joni Mitchell watched as the industry transformed with each passing decade. Throughout that time, the singer released a total of 19 studio albums that helped her win 10 Grammy Awards and gain a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While an icon, fans of Mitchell had a hard time listening to her music since she removed her hits from Spotify two years ago. But much like Neil Young, who did the same thing, it appears the hitmaker has once again found her way back to the platform.

Back in 2022, Mitchell decided to protest Spotify over their deal with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Not enjoying the subject matter that followed the podcast, she joined Young as the pair pulled their music. But now, just a few years later, both Young and Mitchell are back. Not thrilled about the decision, Young declared, “Spotify, the #1 streaming of low-res music in the world – Spotify where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again.”

Discussing his reasoning for not leaving his music on platforms offered by Apple and Amazon, Young insisted, “My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I opposed at Spotify. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did with Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all.”

Joni Mitchell Claimed Spotify Couldn’t Have Both

At the time, Mitchell added her voice to the conversation, stating, “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” She added, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

While Mitchell claimed Spotify couldn’t have both Rogan and Young, it appears the platform not only got Rogan and Young but Mitchell as well. With Mitchell back on Spotify, fans can once again listen to the singer behind hit songs like “Big Yellow Taxi”, “Both Sides Now”, and “Day After Day.”

