Rod Stewart, 81, Shares Encouraging Health Update After Undergoing Heart Procedure

Rod Stewart is on the mend. More than two months after the singer put an end to his tour following a heart procedure, he gave an update on his health.

“F**king brilliant!” he told The Daily Mail of how he’s feeling. “I swam 400 meters the other day.”

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Stewart has been dealing with health issues this year. He battled the an upper respiratory infection, dealt with the flu, and was filmed using an oxygen mask on stage.

Then, in August, Stewart successfully underwent a routine coronary stent procedure.

“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” an Instagram post revealed. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

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Shortly thereafter, Stewart announced that he’d be hitting the road one last time. Dubbed The Final Encore Tour, the trek will kick off next April in Dublin.

The tour will take Stewart across Europe throughout the summer. His last show is currently scheduled to take place on July 24 in Hannover, Denmark.

“Next year will be last tour forever ever. I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour,” Stewart said in an Instagram video. “I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me. Hopefully I’ve given you something in return. Please come out and see me on the tour! It’s gonna be great!”

In the caption of the clip, Stewart wrote, “Well, here we go… one last time! Come and see me on my The Final Encore Tour for one more round of rock ’n’ roll. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, assured fans that her husband is “never retiring!” After the conclusion of The Final Encore Tour, Lancaster said that Stewart will change direction from rock and roll to the Great American Songbook.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images