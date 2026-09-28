“The Final Encore Will Most Definitely Be My Last”: Rod Stewart Announces the End of His Touring Career After Six Decades

At 81, Rod Stewart looked back on his career that first started during the 1960s. Not knowing what the future would hold, the singer gained his footing by busking. But eventually, that turned into selling more than 120 million albums worldwide. If that wasn’t enough, his accomplishments within the music industry landed him No. 1 hits and a spot in the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the UK Music Hall of Fame. Stewart was even knighted by the British Empire. A true icon, the hitmaker recently announced he was retiring from touring.

All good things must come to an end. And for Stewart, that run included thousands of performances across six decades. Truly amazed by what he accomplished over the years, it seemed that he would entertain fans one last time when he kicks off his farewell tour next April. Giving fans one last chance, he promised, “My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.”

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81-year-old Rod Stewart announces his farewell to live performances 😢



“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever. I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour.” pic.twitter.com/pHuorJNtAs — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) September 28, 2026

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Fans have heard singers and groups promote a farewell tour only to hit the stage not long after the final show. For Stewart, it wasn’t about ticket sales, but about a moment to reflect on his career. “I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.”

While the tour won’t start until 2027, Stewart used the announcement to thank fans for their continued support. “So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

For those looking to snag a ticket to one of Stewart’s final shows, a Fanclub presale event will start tomorrow. After the event is over, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 2.

The farewell tour announcement came after a difficult time for Stewart. In August, doctors placed a stent in the singer’s heart. Although the operation was a success, it forced Stewart to cancel a few of his shows.

Despite his recent health problems, Stewart wasn’t ready to leave the stage behind. Before closing the book on six decades of touring, the singer planned to give fans one final encore fitting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)