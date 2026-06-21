“The Show Must Go On”: Rod Stewart Uses Oxygen Tank Onstage After Medical Scare

Rod Stewart’s latest concert included a scary moment. During the singer‘s Utah show on June 19, he doubled over on stage and took puffs from an oxygen tank, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that, during his show at West Valley City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Stewart wasn’t moving around as much as he typically does.

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In a video obtained by the outlet, Stewart is seen leaning on multiple objects for support. Two people eventually come to his aid, with one rolling out an oxygen tank for Stewart to use.

After using the oxygen, Stewart told the crowd that he nearly fainted, the outlet reported. He finished the show after his health scare, though he did so from the comfort of a chair, per TMZ.

“The show must go on,” Stewart told concertgoers. “I nearly f—ing fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?”

Stewart, 81, has yet to speak out about the incident since the concert.

Rod Stewart’s Recent Health Issues

The onstage moment isn’t the only health concern Stewart’s had of late. The singer recently rescheduled multiple performances of his Las Vegas residency amid a battle with the flu.

Shortly thereafter, Stewart canceled four shows and postponed two others.

“So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be back on stage and we’ll see you soon – Sir Rod.”

He also canceled a California concert at the last minute, but managed to attend a World Cup game in Boston hours later, sparking criticism from fans.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Stewart’s team said the singer was battling “an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis.” The singer himself followed that up by noting that while he was feeling “much better” his voice was not performance ready.

“I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans,” he wrote. “I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight.”

Despite his ongoing health woes, Stewart still has a busy touring schedule in the coming months. He has five shows of his tour on the books throughout July and August, as well as multiple performances of his Vegas residency this summer.

Photo by John Medina/Getty Images

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