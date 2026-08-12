Rod Stewart Scraps US Tour After Undergoing Heart Procedure

Filling his 2026 schedule with a slew of concerts and even a residency in Las Vegas, Rod Stewart was ready to entertain fans all over the United States. With hits like “Hot Legs,” “Love Touch,” and “Maggie May,” fans clamored to get tickets to one of his concerts. But sadly, tragedy struck when Stewart was forced to cancel shows in both Cleveland and Cincinnati. While hoping to push through the rest of the tour, the hitmaker recently announced that he needed to cancel the entire tour following a heart procedure.

According to reports, Stewart was advised by doctors to spend the next several weeks resting. Knowing the grueling demands of touring, the singer made the tough decision to cancel the tour. Releasing a statement on Instagram, he wrote, “I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.”

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While feeling better, Stewart added that he had to cancel the tour. But at the same time, he promised to return in the near future. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

[RELATED: Rod Stewart Postpones Concert Hours Before Showtime, Cites “Mechanical Fault”]

Rod Stewart Undergoes Coronary Stent Procedure

Although considering it a routine procedure, Stewart underwent a coronary stent procedure. The Mayo Clinic described it as, “A treatment to open clogged blood vessels of the heart. A tiny balloon on a narrow tube, called a catheter, is used to widen a clogged artery. This helps improve blood flow.”

Fans quickly rallied around Stewart after the announcement, offering him both love and support. “All the best Rod but hang that microphone up now and chill.” Another person added, “Bless you Rod. Glad you got the treatment you needed. Rest up!”

With fans by his side, Stewart could rest easy knowing that they would be there when he returned. For now, the only scheduled performances were in Mexico in September.

After decades of entertaining fans, Stewart was taking some much-needed time to focus on his health. But judging by his message, the hitmaker wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the stage just yet.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)