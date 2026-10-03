Rosanne Cash Wrote This Hit Single After Losing at the Grammy Awards in 1983

Rosanne Cash had numerous hit singles throughout the 1980s. Her many hits include “Seven Year Ache”, “Blue Moon With Heartache”, “Runaway Train”, and more. But one of her most poignant songs is “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”. Out in 1985 on her Rhythm & Romance record, Cash wrote “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” with her then-husband, Rodney Crowell.

“I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” says in part, “I’m in the right mood, I’ve got my new shoes tonight / I don’t know why you don’t want me / I’ve got my new dress, I couldn’t hurt less tonight / I don’t know why you don’t want me.”

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The song sounds like it’s about someone pining over a relationship. However, that isn’t what inspired Cash to write the song. She was actually facing what felt like a massive rejection from the music industry when she had the idea to write “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”.

What Inspired Rosanne Cash to Write “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”

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When Cash had the idea to write “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for “Ain’t No Money”, a song she released in 1982. Her second nomination, the trophy went to Juice Newton for “Break It to Me Gently” instead.

Heartbroken over the loss, Cash was driving on Hollywood Boulevard when she began writing “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” in her head. Cash went home and told Crowell the idea. He responded by saying, “That’s good, let’s work on it together.”

Cash wrote “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” immediately, but it took a while for her to record it. Vince Gill sings with Cash on this song.

In an ironic twist of fate, Cash won her first Grammy Award, also for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, in 1986 for “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”. Newton was also nominated in that category for “You Make Me Want To Make You Mine”.

“I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” was also nominated for Best Country Song. That trophy went to Jimmy Webb for “Highwayman”.

Rhythm & Romance also includes “Never Be You”, “Hold On”, and “Second To No One”, all hit singles for Cash. In 2015, Cash won three more Grammy Awards. She won Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance, both for “A Feather’s Not A Bird”. She also won Best Americana Album for The River & The Thread.

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