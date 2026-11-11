Sammy Kershaw Receives Personal Apology From CMA Awards After Red Carpet Denial, Reveals Whether He’ll Attend

While the CMA Awards promoted one of the biggest nights in country music, the Country Music Association faced a mountain of backlash. The reason? The CMA Awards denied Sammy Kershaw the chance to walk the red carpet. After spending nearly six decades in the genre, the singer was shocked by the decision. Sharing his frustration, Kershaw watched all of country music—fans and artists—take a stand. And that chatter led to more than a private conversation and apology, as Kershaw will now walk the red carpet.

Sharing his latest update with fans, Kershaw announced that the CMA Awards extended an invitation to not just himself but his wife. “I’m pleased to share that we’ve since had a sincere and meaningful private conversation with CMA leadership. They have acknowledged how this situation was handled and extended a sincere, heartfelt apology, which I have personally accepted. The CMA has also extended an invitation for my wife, Mendy, and me to walk the red carpet.”

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Although working in country music for decades, Kershaw had little time to attend the CMA Awards. The singer was either in the studio or touring. And when the CMA Awards denied that request, he insisted, “I simply spoke from my heart because I was hurt. I never imagined the response would reach so many people across America and around the world.”

[RELATED: “If You Don’t Deserve to Be There, Then I Definitely Don’t”: Country Stars Rally Behind Sammy Kershaw, With One Singer Offering Up His CMA Awards Red Carpet Spot]

Sammy Kershaw Promises “This Was Never About The Red Carpet”

Kershaw explained how the entire situation was never about the red carpet—it was about remembering those voices who led the way. While stars like Luke Combs, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson scored numerous nominations, Kershaw wanted to remind the organization that country music’s future wouldn’t exist without the artists who helped build its foundation. “This was never about the red carpet. It was about recognizing and respecting those who dedicated their lives to this music and preserving the history and legacy that makes country music so special.”

With the CMA Awards only a week away, Kershaw continuously thanked fans for their support throughout the entire situation. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You were heard, and you reminded me that country music is still more than an industry. It’s a family. God bless you all.”

Don’t miss the CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The awards will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)